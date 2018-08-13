on 08/13/2018 |

Lena E. Mansfield Thomas Britt, 85, of Glasgow, died Saturday, August 11, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Barren County the daughter of the late Mack and Mary Goode Mansfield and was the wife of Jimmy Thomas and Wendell Britt who also preceded her in death.

Lena worked for the Kentucky Pants Co. and SKF/Tyson and retired from Watson’s Dept. Store. She was a member of The First Church of God and became a Christian at age 17 and was baptized in Falling Timber creek. More recently she had attended South Green St. Church of Christ.

Survivors include a daughter Paula Bunch (Royce) of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Chris Johns, Michael Bunch (Jill), Crystal Hack (Danny) and Jenni Watson (Nathan); 7 great-grandchildren and a sister Ruby Anderson of Glasgow. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter Barbara Thomas Edwards, one sister Gladys Thomas, two brothers William Lee Mansfield and Henry Ray Mansfield; brothers-in-law Ed Thomas and Bennie Anderson and a sister-in-law Katie Mansfield.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 14th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5pm until 8pm.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of memorial contributions to BRAWA, P.O. Box 171, Glasgow, KY 42142-0171.