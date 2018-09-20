Logo


LENA HARRIS

on 09/20/2018 |

Lera Harris age 96 of Edmonton passed away Wednesday September 19, 2018 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Jim Durrett and Mary Bell Oakes Durrett. Lera was a homemaker and member of the Pink Ridge Baptist church where she professed faith in Christ at the age of thirteen.

She is survived by one daughter Sue (Owen) White of Edmonton. One grandson Ricky (Teresa) Harris of Adair county, one granddaughter Tammy White of Edmonton. Also one Great granddaughter Ashley (Cam) Wilson of Glasgow.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Coy Harris and a son Avis.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pink Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

 

