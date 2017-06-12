Logo


Lena Raye Preston Alexander

on 12/06/2017

Lena Raye Preston Alexander, 96 of Bowling Green passed away with family at her side on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

The Marion, Michigan native was a daughter of the late Albert and Effie Jane Lammon Preston and wife of the late Dr. Alonzo Alexander. She was a nurses aide at the Medical Center, a member of West Side Methodist Church and a member of the Oakland Homemakers.

Her survivors include two sons, Alonzo Alexander Jr. and Edgar Alexander (Beverly); two daughters, Janet Drummond (Ron) and Laurie Alexander; three grandchildren, John Alexander, Michael Alexander, and Robert Alexander, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

