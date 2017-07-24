on 07/24/2017 |

Lenita Strader, 66, of Hiseville, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Vanderbilt Hospital. She was a daughter of Evelyn Edwards Poynter and the late Felix (Shorty) Poynter. She was a retired Registered Nurse, who continued serving her community.

Besides her mother she is survived by four children: Ellen Strader and her husband Omar Barajas, Leslie Strader, Chrissie Morgan Strader and Alex Strader; the father of her children: David Strader; one brother: Julian Poynter; two sisters: Genia Blake and Reva Carnes; two step-daughters: Sherri Harlow and Karen Dilley; twelve grandchildren.

Besides her father she was preceded in death by one sister: Wanda Louise Poynter.

Funeral will be 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.