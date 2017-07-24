Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LENITA STRADER

on 07/24/2017 |

Lenita Strader, 66, of Hiseville, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Vanderbilt Hospital.   She was a daughter of Evelyn Edwards Poynter and the late Felix (Shorty) Poynter.  She was a retired Registered Nurse, who continued serving her community.

Besides her mother she is survived by four children: Ellen Strader and her husband Omar Barajas, Leslie Strader, Chrissie Morgan Strader and Alex Strader; the father of her children: David Strader; one brother: Julian Poynter; two sisters: Genia Blake and Reva Carnes; two step-daughters: Sherri Harlow and Karen Dilley; twelve grandchildren.

Besides her father she was preceded in death by one sister: Wanda Louise Poynter.

Funeral will be 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

BOBBY SIMPSON
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
89°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 07/24 20%
High 91° / Low 69°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 07/25 10%
High 89° / Low 68°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 07/26 10%
High 92° / Low 73°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.