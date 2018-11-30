Logo


LENNA MARIE BROWN

on 11/30/2018 |
Lenna Marie Brown, 87, Dubre, KY, died Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Cumberland County Hospital.  Born April 8, 1931 in Persimmon she was the daughter of the late Fowler and Roxie Harper Brown.  She was a homemaker and of the Church of Christ faith.
Survivors include three sisters, Melba Murley, Glasgow, Mary Thurman, Edmonton, and Janet (Lonnie) Parke, Dubre; three brothers Robert Brown, Dubre, Linvell Ovelle (Mary) Brown, Summer Shade and Glen (Jane) Brown, Dubre; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death besides her parents, by one brother Wendell Brown.
Funeral services will be Sunday, December 2, 2018 at 2:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Summer ShadeCemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, December 1, 2018, 2:00-8:00 PM and on Sunday, December 2, 2018 after 8:00 AM until time of services at 2:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

