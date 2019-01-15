Logo


LENORA LONG RUMBLE

on 01/15/2019 |

Lenora (Long) Rumble, 92, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, January 14th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Lenora was born on July 15, 1926, a daughter of the late Mary Clifford (Marrs) and Beldon Long.

She was a member of Tompkinsville First United Methodist Church. She was a retired school teacher.

Lenora is survived by two sons Randy Rumble, of Harrodsburg, KY and Kevin Rumble of Marshall, NC.

Other than her parents she is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Rumble.
Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, January 18th, 2019. Visitation is Friday 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Bethlehem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Bethlehem Cemetery.

