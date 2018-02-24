Logo


LEON E. “BUCK” JEWELL

on 02/24/2018

Leon E. “Buck” Jewell, 93, of Glasgow, died Friday, February 23, 2018 at his home.  The Barren County native was the son of the late Harry T. and Addie Mae Morris Jewell.  He was a farmer and a school bus driver and was a member of the Peters Creek Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife Lorene Minyard Jewell; 3 sons Robert L. “Bob” Jewell (Nancy) of Tulsa, OK, Kelly Jewell (Kathy) of Shelbyville, KY and Jeff Jewell (Tina) of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Amber Newton, Angie McDonald, Jordan Jewell and Jenna Beth Jewell; 8 great-grandchildren Rafe Jewell, Noah, Nathan, Emmery, Franko and Eva Jewell Newton and Zach and Alex McDonald and several nieces and nephews.  He was preceded in death by a brother Stanley Jewell and 2 sisters Evelyn Davidson Morrison and Nina Highland.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday from 4pm until 8pm and Tuesday morning prior to the service.

 

