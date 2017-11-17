on 11/17/2017 |

Leon Guffey, 87, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, November 17th, while in the company of family members, at his home.Leon was born in Tompkinsville, Ky on June 14, 1930, a son of the late Euca (Coulter) and Hugh Guffey.

Other than his parents, Leon is preceded in death by his brother, Mitchell Guffey, and two sisters, Ruby Ford, and husband, Okla; Irene Woods, and husband, Reed; two nephews, Donald Ray and Anthus Woods, and one niece, Adele Woods Thompson.

He was a member of Beech Grove #2 Baptist Church. He became a member in 1958. On March 30, 1975, he was ordained as a Deacon. He drove a school bus for 15 years and was a farmer.

On March 25, 1955, he was united in marriage to Naomi Hume, by Bro. C.E. Carter.

Leon is survived by his wife, Naomi Guffey; two daughters and son-in-laws, Sharon and Terry Hale, and Janice and Larry Ethridge; two grandchildren, Emily Ford, and husband, Zach; Kaylie Staples and husband, Matthew, two great grandchildren, Levi Staples and Anna Grace Ford, all of Tompkinsville, KY; and sister-in-law, Wilma Guffey, six nephews, and one niece.

Funeral Service will be held at Beech Grove #2 Baptist Church, at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 19th, 2017. Visitation is Saturday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Sunday 6:00 A.M.- 1:30 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Beech Grove Cemetery.