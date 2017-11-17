Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LEON GUFFEY

on 11/17/2017 |

Leon Guffey, 87, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, November 17th, while in the company of family members, at his home.Leon was born in Tompkinsville, Ky on June 14, 1930, a son of the late Euca (Coulter) and Hugh Guffey.

Other than his parents, Leon is preceded in death by his brother, Mitchell Guffey, and two sisters, Ruby Ford, and husband, Okla; Irene Woods, and husband, Reed; two nephews, Donald Ray and Anthus Woods, and one niece, Adele Woods Thompson.

He was a member of Beech Grove #2 Baptist Church. He became a member in 1958. On March 30, 1975, he was ordained as a Deacon. He drove a school bus for 15 years and was a farmer.

On March 25, 1955, he was united in marriage to Naomi Hume, by Bro. C.E. Carter.
Leon is survived by his wife, Naomi Guffey; two daughters and son-in-laws, Sharon and Terry Hale, and Janice and Larry Ethridge; two grandchildren, Emily Ford, and husband, Zach; Kaylie Staples and husband, Matthew, two great grandchildren, Levi Staples and Anna Grace Ford, all of Tompkinsville, KY; and sister-in-law, Wilma Guffey, six nephews, and one niece.

Funeral Service will be held at Beech Grove #2 Baptist Church, at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 19th, 2017. Visitation is Saturday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Sunday 6:00 A.M.- 1:30 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LEON GUFFEY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Julie Rae Coomer

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
9:30 AM CST on November 17, 2017
Expires:
9:00 PM CST on November 18, 2017
Clear
Currently
58°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 11/17 0%
High 58° / Low 52°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Saturday 11/18 100%
High 62° / Low 33°
Rain
Clear
Sunday 11/19 0%
High 43° / Low 27°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.