on 03/18/2019 |

0 Shares

Leon J. McCool, 78, of Glasgow, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Cumberland County, the son of the late Curt and Ora Baker McCool. Leon was a truck driver for 40 years. He was a driver for Manning Motor Express and later for himself. He loved his farm, loved children, and was a jack of all trades. He was an avid Rook player and always had a good story or joke to tell. Leon was a member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Jeanetta Melton McCool; 3 daughters, Marla Ford (Anthony) of Glasgow, Marcie Scott (Steve) of Charleston, SC and Melinda Lyles (Brett) of Michigan; 7 grandchildren, Megan, Benjamin, Shelby, Grant, Austin, Ethan and Morgan; 2 great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Elianna; 3 sisters, Joyce Sparks and Doris Neathery (Jimmy) of Burkesville and Mary McCool of Shelbyville, KY; 2 brothers, Johnny McCool (Ruth) of Daleville, IN and Earl McCool of Shelbyville, KY; 2 sisters-in-law Dot McCool of Burkesville and Rena Wilson (Dallas) of Florida and his beloved dog Izzy. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law Mary and Fred Melton, brothers Elwood, Sheldon, Weldon, Wendel and Bernal McCool and a brother-in-law William Melton.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Wednesday, March 20th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Ln. Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.