Leon Marrs Hammer, 74, of Glasgow passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

He was born December 4, 1942 in Monroe County, KY to the late William Henry Hammer and Locie Mae Page Hammer. He was owner and operator of Leon M. Hammer Trucking, retired truck driver, President of KY ANA Milk Haulers Association, member of board of directors at National Federation MHA and of Baptist faith. He was united in marriage on July 7, 1961 to the former Patricia Ann Keen.

He is survived by his wife: Patricia Ann Hammer of Glasgow, three sons: Edward Hammer and wife Gina of Glasgow, Richard Hammer and wife Trudy of Maryville, TN, Michael Hammer and wife Karen of Crestwood, one daughter: Shelia Ann Strange and husband Todd of Glasgow, one brother: Harley Hammer of Beech Grove, IN, one sister: Evelyn Bowles and husband Wallace of Louisville, four sisters-in-law: Glaydene Hammer of Miss., Nell Hammer of Summer Shade, Dean Hammer of Ind., Nita Hammer of Glasgow, 10 grandchildren: Jason, Joshua, David, Sara, Ashley, Hannah and Emily Hammer, Tyler, Trevor and Taylor Strange, two great grandchildren: Wesley and Elodie Hammer, five step grandchildren, six step great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by six brothers: Reggie, Herman Reed, Truman, Sam, Clyde and James Hammer.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, February 2 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Old Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 3:00 PM on Wednesday and after 7:30 AM on Thursday at Strode Funeral home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart or Kidney Association.