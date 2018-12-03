on 03/12/2018 |

Leona Mae Denton, 79, Cave City, passed away March 10, 2018 at SHC of Hart County. She was born July 23, 1938 in Cave City to the late Charlie and Ruby Hatcher Poynter. She was a certified nurse aid formerly employed at Barren County Health Care and a member of Servant Valley United Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Jeff Denton, Smiths Grove; a sister, Marie Coats, Cave City, a brother, Paul Poynter, Bowling Green; grandsons, A. J. Denton, Eric Denton; a great grandson, Benjamin Denton.

Funeral services with Garry Watkins and Danny Dickson officiating will be at 1 PM, Wednesday, March 14th at Servant Valley United Baptist Church with burial in Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel will be on Monday from 5 to 8 PM and at the church after 9 AM on Tuesday until time of service.