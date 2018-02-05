Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LEONARD DAVID MCINTYRE

on 05/02/2018 |

Mr. Leonard David McIntyre of the Jones Ridge community in Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having attained the age of 83 years, 10 months, and 23 days. He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Friday, June 8, 1934, the son of Bonnie and Annie Pierce McIntyre Anderson. He was of Methodist faith, a farmer and a sawmill worker.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Spears McIntyre, step-father, Charlie Anderson, sisters, Lucy Bybee, Mabel McIntyre, brothers, Kenneth McIntyre, G.B. McIntyre, half-brother Robert Anderson.

He is survived by his children, Michael (and Charlotte) McIntyre of Breeding, Kentucky, Denise (and Larry) Anderson of Burkesville, Kentucky, David (and Stacy) McIntyre of Burkesville, Kentucky, his half-brother, Irvin Anderson of Burkesville, Kentucky, three grandchildren, Amanda (and Larry) England, Kendra McIntyre, Landon (and Riley) McIntyre, four great-grandchildren, Lincoln England, Kennedy England, Emerson McIntyre, Truman England.

The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Jones Ridge Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, 2018 until the funeral hour on Friday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LEONARD DAVID MCINTYRE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

MELISSA PERKINS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
69°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 05/03 0%
High 84° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Friday 05/04 80%
High 80° / Low 62°
Thunderstorm
Rain
Saturday 05/05 80%
High 71° / Low 53°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Thu 03

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 03

Chair Yoga Sessions

May 3 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

Big Country Breakfast

May 5 @ 7:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 05

Barren County Band Mattress Sale

May 5 @ 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.