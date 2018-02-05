on 05/02/2018 |

Mr. Leonard David McIntyre of the Jones Ridge community in Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky having attained the age of 83 years, 10 months, and 23 days. He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Friday, June 8, 1934, the son of Bonnie and Annie Pierce McIntyre Anderson. He was of Methodist faith, a farmer and a sawmill worker.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Spears McIntyre, step-father, Charlie Anderson, sisters, Lucy Bybee, Mabel McIntyre, brothers, Kenneth McIntyre, G.B. McIntyre, half-brother Robert Anderson.

He is survived by his children, Michael (and Charlotte) McIntyre of Breeding, Kentucky, Denise (and Larry) Anderson of Burkesville, Kentucky, David (and Stacy) McIntyre of Burkesville, Kentucky, his half-brother, Irvin Anderson of Burkesville, Kentucky, three grandchildren, Amanda (and Larry) England, Kendra McIntyre, Landon (and Riley) McIntyre, four great-grandchildren, Lincoln England, Kennedy England, Emerson McIntyre, Truman England.

The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Jones Ridge Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, 2018 until the funeral hour on Friday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of arrangements.