Leonard “Tony” King, 49 of Bowling Green died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at the Medical Center.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Mack Wayne and Barbara Jean Wilkinson King who was from the Rich Pond community He was a security guard for Hills Pet Food, of the Baptist faith, and a former member of the Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department.

His survivors include his son, Anthony King; grandson, Brody King; two brothers, Stephen L. King and Daryl R. King (Brenda); one sister, Karen Wand (Marty), one niece, Audrey Wand Hogue (Markus); three nephews, William “Billy” Wand, Phillip King, Matthew King (Teresa)

Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 Friday at the funeral home