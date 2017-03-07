Leroy Don (L. D.) Wells, 79, Smiths Grove, died Sunday, July 2, 2017 at the NHC Healthcare Center in Glasgow. A native of Breeding, KY, he was a son of the late Stanley Edward Wells and Lera Mae Wilson Wells. He was a retired welder and maintenance worker for Eagle Industries and was a member and Deacon of the Woodland United Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Clara D. Garrett Wells on February 15, 2017.

Survivors include five children: Pat Allen and husband David, Donald Wells, Marcy Blazejewski, Sharon Peery and husband William, and Vicki Wells; six grandchildren: Darel Allen and wife Claire, Marita Alexander and husband Jamie, Trisha Johnson and husband Justin, Tony Martin and wife Jessica, Brittany Taylor, and Joshua Taylor and wife Heather; 8 great-grandchildren; one brother: Charles Edward Wells and wife Brenda; one sister: Inus Jewell Conatser; niece and nephews: Kenny and Joy Wells, Karen and Todd Holmes, Bobby and Sharon Conatser. He was also preceded in death by two sisters: Ruby Wells and Jalene Wells.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Woodland United Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12 noon Wednesday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to National Parkinson Foundation or the American Cancer Society.