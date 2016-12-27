Leroy Pennington age 83 of Glasgow passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow after a long illness. He was the son of the late Maxie Henry Pennington and Ruby Robertson Pennington. He was a Hart county native and a retired farmer until his illness.

He is survived by two sons. Bobby (Barbara) Pennington and Billy (Karen) Pennington all of Horse Cave. Two daughters. Virginia Edwards of Edmonton and Betty Shirley of Greensburg. Nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great great grandson. One brother Bill Pennington of Cave City and a sister Margie Blair of Fountain Run. Also a special lady friend Jo Ann Ervin of Glasgow and her children. Judy, Kathy, Freida, Danny and there children.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Jo Ann Pennington, three brothers Melvin, Maxie Jr. and Tommy Pennington. Two sisters Naomi Riordan and Geraldean Pennington.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Houk Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.