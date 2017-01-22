Les England, 86, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away with his loving family by at his side, Friday, January 20, 2017, at The Medical Center at Caverna.

He was a Hart County native, a small business owner and a former service manager with Ford Motor Company.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cova Johnson England, in 2014; his parents, Oscar and Gladys Fancher England.

Survivors include 3 sons and 2 daughters, Larry England and wife, Gwendelyn, of Indianapolis, IN ; Phillip England and wife, Claire Marie, of Baltimore, MD; Michael England and wife Elizabeth, of Foley, MN; Susan England Acosta and husband, Daniel, of Albuquerque, MN; Carol England Wykoff and husband, Bob, of Horse Cave, KY; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be conducted in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 26, 2017, with burial to follow in Cosby Cemetery.

Visitation at the funeral home will be from 4 p.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday, and after 8 a.m. until service time, on Thursday.