LESLEY E. TAYLOR

on 08/22/2017 |

Lesley E. Taylor 89 of Glasgow, died Sunday, August 20, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  He was born in the Lecta community of Barren County, the son of the late Cecil and Ruby Johnson Taylor.

At the age of 16, he left home to work in California where he had family, traveling by train through the Rocky Mountains.  He also worked in Montana where he had family and later Illinois before returning to Kentucky to farm and raise a family.  Besides farming, Les was a carpenter for many years.  He was a member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife Mary Geralds Taylor; two children Betty Bartley (Billy) of Tompkinsville and David Taylor of Glasgow; grandchildren Amanda Bybee (Richard) of Glasgow and Whitley Taylor (Fiancé Justin Davis) of Bowling green; a step grandson Jarad Bartley (Jan) of Tompkinsville; a great-grandson Sam Bybee; 2 step great-granddaughters Jaylee and Jessa Bartley; two brothers Luther Taylor (Lovie) and Arley Taylor (Sandy) of Indianapolis; a sister Helen (Bobby Dec.) Gravens of Texas and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 2 sisters Lorene Parsley and Margaret Gibson and a brother Larry Taylor.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 26th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Neal’s Chapel Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Friday from 5pm until 8pm and Saturday morning from 8am till time for the service.

