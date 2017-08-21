on 08/21/2017 |

Lesley E. Taylor 89 of Glasgow, died Sunday August 20, 2017 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in the Lecta community of Barren County, the son of the late Cecil Taylor and Ruby Johnson Taylor.

Survivors include his wife Mary Taylor; daughter Betty Bartley (Billy) of Tompkinsville; son David Taylor of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday August 26, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Neal’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Friday at the funeral home.