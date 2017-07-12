on 12/07/2017 |

Levy Ray Broady, age 92, of Horse Cave passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. He was a native of Barren County and a retired farmer, and a longtime member of the Horse Cave Baptist Church. Through the years, he had been a partner in the former Superior Cleaners and Caverna Lanes Bowling Alley and had owned and operated Broady Blacktop Sealing. He spent many years working at Armco Steel, Farris Paving, Southern States and Kentucky Tobacco Sales. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII serving in the South Pacific Islands on a landing craft infantry ship. He recently received his 65 year membership pin from the Bearwallow Cave City Lodge #231.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Harlie Broady and Nettie Boles Broady, his wife, Marjorie Larimore Broady, one brother, Lawrence Broady and two sisters, Lavada Pedigo and Hazel Emory.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra Goodman and her husband, Billy, Horse Cave; his grandson, Nicholas Goodman and his wife, Ansley, Hilton Head Island, SC; his step-great-granddaughter, Madison Shirley of Palm Springs, CA; one nephew, Gary Broady and his wife, Gail, Franklin, KY.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Sunday.

Expressions of sympathy to Horse Cave Baptist Church or Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery Trust Fund.

