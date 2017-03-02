Lewis “L.W.” Williams 76 of Glasgow died Thursday, March 2, 2017 at his home. He was born at Slick Rock, KY the son of the late George B. and Annie Pedigo Williams. He was also preceded in death by 7 brothers, Frank, Albert, Leroy, David, Joe B., George and Clifton Williams and 3 sisters Lucille Johnson, Frances Shields and Gladys Chiquelin.

Lewis was self-employed and owned and operated L. W. Williams Contractor, Inc. He was also a farmer and a member of the Barren County Cattleman’s Association and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by two sons, Brad Williams (Melissa) of Glasgow and Randy Williams of San Francisco, CA; three daughters, Sondra Nuckols (Greg) of Glasgow, Connie Marsh (Kevin) of Cave City and Debbie Myers (Mark) of Glasgow; 11 grandchildren Jane Marsh, Olivia Marsh, Madison Galloway (Ryan), Brandon Myers, Cameron Myers, Dustin Williams, Whitney Williams, Meagan Williams, Kenzie Nuckols (fiancé T.A. Wells), Maitlin Nuckols and Matthew Nuckols; one sister Myrna Harbison of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank and list his caregivers as part of his family, Kim Crowe, Sherry Mosier, Peggy Furlong, Karen Vincent, Sheena Furlong and Lisa Richardson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 4th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Randolph. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 AM until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.