on 03/02/2019 |

Mr. Lewis M. Stockton, 85, of Glasgow, KY died on February 28, 2019 at Barren County Nursing Home in Glasgow, KY.

Mr. Stockton was a native of Cumberland County, KY and the son of the late Hural and Mary Stockton. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Mr. Stockton served in the U. S. Army and worked as a truck driver for Walbert Trucking.

Survivors include his wife, Louise Wade Stockton of Glasgow, KY; sons, Cornell Stockton of Columbus, OH, Norman Martin (Diann) of Glasgow, KY and Nelson Martin of Round Rock, TX; one daughter, Marie Forte of Warren County, KY; one brother Leonard V. Stockton of Glasgow, KY and one sister, Lou Frances Tyman (William) of Glasgow, KY and five grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Curry officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.