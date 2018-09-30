on 09/30/2018 |

Lewis Wayne Saltsman, Sr., 73 of Glasgow, passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the NHC Health Care. He was a son of the late Sherman and Beulah J. Johnson Saltsman. He was a member of the Big Meadow Baptist Church.

He is survived by five children: Tim (Sandy) Saltsman, Kim (Greg) McGuire, Samatha Saltsman, Louie (Emily) Saltsman and Neelie (Josh) Hodges; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; one brother: Jimmy (Linda) Saltsman.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one son: Lewis Saltsman, Jr.; one daughter: Tammy Shives.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Big Meadow Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday and Tuesday until time for services at the funeral home.