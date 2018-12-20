on 12/20/2018 |

Lewis Wayne Shirley, 88, Glasgow, died Thursday, December 20, 2018, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Allie Louis Shirley and Mary Virginia Watkins Shirley. He was a lifelong farmer.

Survivors include two daughters: Myra Glynn Shirley and Wanda Gay Rigdon and her husband Freddie all of Glasgow; nine grandchildren: Natalie Thomas of Lakewood, CO, Leslie Springston and husband Eric of LaGrange, Brandi Bryant and husband Les of Cave City, Sherry Dawn Phelps and husband Chris of Edmonton, Sean Lewis Shirley of Edmonton, Hilarie Spaulding and husband Will of Bowling Green, Laura White and husband Garrett and Coy Rigdon and Fiancée Shelby Thomas all of Glasgow; one sister: Sue Rawley of Glasgow; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his in-laws: Robert and Janet Shelton, Gloria Shipley, Judy Nunn, Carol Jones, and Gary and Julia Jones.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Joan Jones Shirley; his son, Harold Lewis Shirley; and two sisters: Norma Nuckols and Martha Bartlett.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International or a favorite charity.