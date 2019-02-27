Logo


LEXINGTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DEDICATED TO FALLEN FEMALE FIREFIGHTER

on 02/27/2019 |

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A new elementary school in central Kentucky will be named after the city’s first black female firefighter, who died in the line of duty in 2004.
The Lexington Herald Leader reports the Fayette County school board voted unanimously on Monday to name Lexington’s new elementary school after fire Lt. Brenda Cowan. She was fatally shot in 2004 when she and other emergency personnel responded to a domestic violence call.

School Principal Josh Williams said there were 132 different names submitted for consideration and a committee chose from the top four.

The school will be the largest elementary in Fayette County when it opens in August.

The newspaper reports Cowan was checking the condition of a woman outside a home when shots were fired. Cowan died and another firefighter was wounded.

