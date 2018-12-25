on 12/25/2018 |

Lexington turns parking tickets into food for the hungry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The parking authority in Kentucky’s second-largest city says it collected three tons of food this year to pay off more than $10,000 in parking and other citations.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 7,360 food items were donated that paid $10,765 in citations from Nov. 19 through Dec. 14.

The Lexington Parking Authority says the program allows people to bring in 10 cans of food in exchange for $15 off a parking citation.

Now in its fifth year, the program has been copied in other cities.

It has provided thousands of meals for the more than 2,000 households who rely on God’s Pantry Food Bank each month. The food bank serves more than 50 counties in central and eastern Kentucky.