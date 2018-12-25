Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LEXINGTON TURNS PARKING TICKETS INTO FOOD

on 12/25/2018 |

Lexington turns parking tickets into food for the hungry
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The parking authority in Kentucky’s second-largest city says it collected three tons of food this year to pay off more than $10,000 in parking and other citations.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 7,360 food items were donated that paid $10,765 in citations from Nov. 19 through Dec. 14.
The Lexington Parking Authority says the program allows people to bring in 10 cans of food in exchange for $15 off a parking citation.
Now in its fifth year, the program has been copied in other cities.
It has provided thousands of meals for the more than 2,000 households who rely on God’s Pantry Food Bank each month. The food bank serves more than 50 counties in central and eastern Kentucky.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LEXINGTON TURNS PARKING TICKETS INTO FOOD”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Frank Payne

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
36°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 12/25 0%
High 48° / Low 28°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 12/26 10%
High 55° / Low 42°
Clear
Rain
Thursday 12/27 90%
High 59° / Low 54°
Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.