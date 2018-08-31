on 08/31/2018 |

Mrs. Lida Louise (Jones) Smith, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, formerly of Cumberland County, Kentucky, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Hopkins Nursing Home in Woodburn, Kentucky, having attained the age of 75 years, 2 months, and 5 days. She was born in Somerset, (Pulaski County) Kentucky on Wednesday, June 24, 1943, the daughter of James P. and Elizabeth (Colyer) Jones.

She was a member of the Burkesville First United Methodist Church, Valedictorian of The Class of 1961 Ferguson High School, received her Bachelor’s Degree from Eastern Kentucky University, her Master’s Degree in Home Economics from the University of Kentucky, served as The Home Economics Agent for University of Kentucky in Cumberland County for 32 years, moving here from Columbia, Kentucky in 1974. In 2009 she and Smitty moved to Bowling Green to be near her family.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her niece, Lynne Givens.

She is survived by her husband, Buford R. “Smitty” Smith of Bowling Green, Kentucky whom she wed on January 22, 1970, her son, James “Jim” Clark (and Amy) Smith of Bowling Green, Kentucky, her daughter, Kristy (and Junior) Janes of Columbia, Kentucky, sisters, Evelyn (and David Lee) Givens of Greensburg, Kentucky, Anne (and George) Brinson of Somerset, Kentucky, Grandchildren, Brennen Parker Smith, Mallory Ann Smith, Jennifer Janes Ratliff, Billy Janes and Chris Janes. Great-Grandchildren, Makenzie Janes, Gemma Janes, Elsie Janes, Niece, Julie (and Tod) Smyrichinsky, Nephews, Sen. David P. Givens, Dr. Maurice Daniel (and Sherri) Givens, John Parker Cox, Michael (and Lisa) Cox.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Burkesville First United Methodist Church. The Body will lie in repose and The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 and again from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements. Memorials suggested to The Burkesville First United Methodist Church in her memory.