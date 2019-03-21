Logo


LIFEWAY COMPANY TO CLOSE CHRISTIAN BOOK, MERCHANDISE STORES

NASHVILLE (BP) – LifeWay Christian Resources is charting a new course in 2019 marking a shift to a digital retail strategy. As part of the transition, LifeWay will close its 170 brick-and-mortar stores in 2019.

The timing of store closings will vary depending on local circumstances. LifeWay expects all brick-and-mortar stores to close by the end of the year. The number of affected employees was not released Wednesday.

In operation since 1891, LifeWay offers a comprehensive selection of Bibles, books, Scripture reference tools, Bible studies, children’s products, Christian music and movies, gifts and church supplies.

As part of the organization’s strategy, LifeWay has introduced a number of digital resources including online Bible studies, worship planning, live streaming of events and online training opportunities.

More information about store closings is available at LifeWay.com/StoreFAQs. Or, contact the call center at 1-800-458-2772.

