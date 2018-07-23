Logo


LIGHT AGENDA FOR TONIGHT’S GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL MEETING

07/23/2018

GCC AGENDA 072318

The Glasgow City Council has a light agenda for tonight’s meeting.  The council will recognize Roger Clinton, who retires from the Glasgow Airport Board and Daniel Williams for his accomplishments at the Special Olympics.

911 Director Chris Freeman will be addressing the council about the Missing Kids Readiness Program and the council is expected an ordinance for a natural gas right of way and the lease of the Glasgow Airport.

The council is also expected to go into closed session to discuss pending litigation.  While no specifics were given on the agenda, it is likely the city council will be given an update on the suit filed against the city, along with other entities, on behalf of the estate of Kristen Edwards.  Edwards body was found in the Green River in 2016 and according to court documents she had attempted to call 911 on the day of her murder.

The meeting will begin tonight at 7:00pm in the city Council Chambers in City Hall in downtown Glasgow.  The meeting is open to the public and you can catch the livestream online at wcluradio.com, watchwclu.com and on wcluradio’s facebook page.

 

 

 

 

 

