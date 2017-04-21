

Lillian Elizabeth Thomas Neff, 94, Valley City, Ohio, passed away at her son’s home in Cave City on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. She was the widow of Andrew C. Neff.

She was the beloved mother of Keven (Myrna) of Cave City, Brian (Carol) of Cleveland, and Karen (deceased); grandmother of Daran, Daryl (Lori), Adam (Natalie), Matthew (Sarah) and Kelly (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Layne, Mitchell, Caleb, Allison and Madelyn Neff, Brooke Grunden, Jack and Lily Mayerfeld, and close friends, Frank Hasel and Marge Naftzger of Valley City, Clyde and Anne Sauernheimer and Pat Larson of Cleveland and Ruth Brintnall of Medina.

In addition to her husband, Andrew Neff, she was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Rose Thomas and her brother Paul.

Local arrangements by Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City. There will be no local visitation. Burial will be at Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Valley City, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hosparus of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave.,Ste. B, Bowling Green, KY 42103.