LILLIAN GRACE STRODE HAMMER (UPDATED)

on 07/24/2018 |

Lillian Grace Strode Hammer, age 68, Summer Shade, died Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Skyline Hospital, Nashville, TN.

Born April 3, 1950 in Tompkinsville, she was a daughter of the late Willie B and Jarene Bartley Strode and the wife of Randall Hammer. They were married 49 years.

She worked in several factories, flower shop and Dollar Market. She was a member of the Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include two sons, Tracy Hammer, Summer Shade and Shannon Hammer, Summer Shade; two sisters, Helen Loftis, Hendersonville, TN and Martha Pitcock, Tompkinsville; two brothers Freddie Strode, Tompkinsville and Stephen Strode, Louisville; and four grandchildren Dylan, Paxton, Case, and Lincoln Hammer.

She was preceded in death, besides her parents, by two sisters Billy Spears and Christine Strode.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 1:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Visitation will be Friday, July 27, 2018, 2:00-8:00 PM and on Saturday after 8:00 AM until time of services at 1:00.

Memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital.

 

