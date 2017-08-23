on 08/23/2017 |

Lillian Johnson, age 89 of Brownsville, departed this life on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at her residence. The Edmonson County native was born on March 20, 1928 to the late Ruben J. Vincent and Effie Musick Vincent. She was married to Ben H. Johnson, who preceded her in death.

Lillian was a homemaker, a retired seamstress from Louisville Cap Co. and a member of the Baptist faith.

She leaves to honor her memory one son, Jerry Wayne Johnson of Brownsville; two daughters, Norma Jean Stewart (Eddie) of Lexington and Annell Wilson of Brownsville; four grandchildren, Joseph Allen Ray (Linzy), Tesla Logsdon (Chris), Nikki Stewart and Cheyenne Wilson and three great grandchildren, Rebekah Michelle Ray, Benjamin Wayne Ray and Brennon Lee Logsdon. She was also preceded in death by one son, Gary Johnson.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.

VISITATION

3 – 8 pm, Friday, August 25, 2017

9 am – 1:30 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2017

Oak Grove United Baptist Church