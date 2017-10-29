on 10/29/2017 |

Lillian Lewis, age 90 of Edmonton passed away on Friday, October 27 at Signature Healthcare of Monroe County. She was the daughter of the late Bud Traylor and Sarah Britt.

She is survived by five grandchildren, Annette Jones of Edmonton, Sandra Dehart of Owensboro, Jeanette VanAuken and John Whitlock both of Layfette, Indiana, and Dwayne Jones of Edmonton. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Lillian was proceeded in death by her parents. Also by one brother, Roy Traylor; a sister Ruth Vernon; two half-brothers Raymond and Clifton Traylor; one half-sister Mae Green; and three children Dearil Jones, Patricia Jester, and Leroy Jennings.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 30 at 1:00pm at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Beaumont Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00am until the time of service at 1:00pm.