Lillian Mae Aldridge, 80 of Bonnieville passed away Sunday morning, April 1 at the Medical Center at Caverna emergency room in Horse Cave. She was born in Bonnieville on February 21, 1938 to the late Robert and Fammie Oldham Lush. Mrs. Aldridge was a housewife and a member of the Bonnieville Methodist Church.

She is survived by:

One son-Logan Aldridge & Jonathan of Bonnieville

Two daughters-JoAnn Jordan & Roger of Bonnieville

Rita Taylor & Mike of Munfordville

Daughter-in-law-Cissy Aldridge of Cecilia

Seven grandchildren-Wendy, Misty, April, Tabitha, Bobby, Jessica & Brittany

Seven great-grandchildren-Morgan, Jordan, Drake, Lilly, Sabrina, Aubrey & Sabre

She was preceded in death by a son Howard E. Aldridge, a daughter Virginia Mae Routt, a brother Paul Lush, sisters Opal Upton, Elsie Lush & Margie Caswell and infant twin sisters

Funeral services for Lillian Mae Aldridge will be 1pm Wednesday, April 4 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Memory Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11am-9pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.