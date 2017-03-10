Lillie B. “Simmons” Turner, age 76 of Fountain Run, KY passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Tompkinsville.

Survivors include her twin sister, Millie Burgess of Fountain Run ;several nieces, nephews, cousions and extended family.

Funeral services for Lillie B. Turner will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Fountain Run Funeral Home. Brother Ron Norrod officiated, burial followed in the Fountain Run Cemetery. Visitation, Saturday 3-8 PM & Sunday, 8 AM until service time.

Memorials suggested to Fountain Run Cemetery.