on 05/13/2018 |

Lillie Jean Rector, 87 of Bowling Green died Friday, May 11, 2018 at her residence

The Homer, Illinois native was a daughter of the late Denton and Annie Sampson Bundy and wife of 62 years to the late Raymond Rector. She was an LPN and a house wife, a member of Oakland Christian Church and Homemakers, Volunteer of Hospice and other organizations in the community.

Her survivors include one son, James Rector; four daughters, Sharon Coates (Larry), Sandra Barriger (Steve), Mari Harris, Becky Cohron(Todd); seven grandchildren, Tamara Smith (Joe), Gary Joe Barriger, Amanda Lich (Stewart), Nora Beth Carroll (Nick), Austin Harris, Ben Harris, Spencer Cohron; eight great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friends and neighbors Mitch and Linda.

Funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to The Gideons.