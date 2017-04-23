Lillie Phillips, age 96, of Bee Spring, KY, departed this life on Friday, April 21, 2017 in Bowling Green, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on April 5, 1921 to the late Rev. Elza and Ella Jaggers. She was married to Lenvil Phillips who survives.

Lillie was a seamstress for Turner Industries and was a member of Cove Hollow United Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory, one son, Glen Connor (Edna) of Indiana; one step-daughter, Teresa Harrison (Ivan) of Bowling Green, KY; two sisters, Bernice Carroll of Salem, KY, and Loraine Blanton of Brownsville, KY; two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Romer, Lester and Raymond Jaggers; three sisters, Mary Vincent, Leora Meredith and Elvie Meredith

Interment will be in Cove Hollow Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Monday, April 24, 2017

9 – 11 am, Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel