on 02/27/2018 |

Linda Ann Wells, age 75 of Lindseyville, KY departed this life on Sunday, February 25, 2018 in Clarksville, TN. The Jefferson County native was born on January 19, 1943 to the late Ben and Norma Bullock Lamar. She was married to Charles “C.W.” Wells, Sr. who survives.

Linda was a housewife and a member of Freedom Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she leaves to cherish her memory– one son, Chuck Wells (Denise) of Lindseyville; one daughter, Debbie McManus (Shane) of Clarksville; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four brothers, Fred Lamar (Sandra) of Louisville, Randy Lamar (Linda) of Bowling Green, Doug Lamar (Lori) of Sweeden and Don Lamar (Theresa) of Lindseyville; three sisters, Jennettia Crigler (Ed) of Lebanon Junction, Patricia Marsh (Tom) of Bee Spring, and Brenda Lamar (Rick) of Louisville; one sister-in-law, Barbara Lamar of Bee Spring and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Travis Lamar.

Interment will be in Sweeden Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Norton’s Children’s Hospital, 231 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202.

VISITATION

12 – 8 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2018

8 – 10 am, Thursday, March 1, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

10 am, Thursday, March 1, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel