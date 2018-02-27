Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LINDA ANN WELLS

on 02/27/2018 |

Linda Ann Wells, age 75 of Lindseyville, KY departed this life on Sunday, February 25, 2018 in Clarksville, TN. The Jefferson County native was born on January 19, 1943 to the late Ben and Norma Bullock Lamar. She was married to Charles “C.W.” Wells, Sr. who survives.

Linda was a housewife and a member of Freedom Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she leaves to cherish her memory– one son, Chuck Wells (Denise) of Lindseyville; one daughter, Debbie McManus (Shane) of Clarksville; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; four brothers, Fred Lamar (Sandra) of Louisville, Randy Lamar (Linda) of Bowling Green, Doug Lamar (Lori) of Sweeden and Don Lamar (Theresa) of Lindseyville; three sisters, Jennettia Crigler (Ed) of Lebanon Junction, Patricia Marsh (Tom) of Bee Spring, and Brenda Lamar (Rick) of Louisville; one sister-in-law, Barbara Lamar of Bee Spring and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Travis Lamar.

Interment will be in Sweeden Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Norton’s Children’s Hospital, 231 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202.

VISITATION

12 – 8 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2018

8 – 10 am, Thursday, March 1, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

10 am, Thursday, March 1, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LINDA ANN WELLS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

LAUREN SWAYNE

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
64°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 02/27 0%
High 65° / Low 51°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Wednesday 02/28 80%
High 61° / Low 54°
Rain
Rain
Thursday 03/01 80%
High 58° / Low 33°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Tue 27

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.