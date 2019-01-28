Logo


LINDA CAROL DICKSON WILSON

on 01/28/2019 |

Linda Carol Dickson Wilson, 68, of the Prices Creek Community, departed this life peacefully surrounded by her family at Jewish Hospital in Louisville on January 26, 2019 after a short illness.

She was born February 12, 1950, in Adair County, to Fred Dickson and the late Myrtle Moore Dickson.

She made a profession of faith at a young age and joined Prices Creek Missionary Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member until the time of her illness.

In addition to her father, she is also survived by her devoted husband of 47 years; Johnnie Ray Wilson

She is the loving mother and best friend to two daughters who survive – Angela Carol Shirley and husband Mark, Marsha Rae Shirley and husband Travis all of Edmonton

Three grandchildren – Emma Murley and husband Luke, John Shirley and Hayden Shirley

One brother – Howard Dickson and wife Sue of Edmonton

Several nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins and friends

Linda was known for her kind heart and ability to never meet a stranger.  These qualities she used in her 28 years of service to the Adair County Board of Education where she worked as a receptionist.

Funeral service – Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Prices Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Cecil Williams and Bro. Keith Sanders officiating

Burial in Moore Cemetery

Visitation after 3:00 P.M. Monday at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home

Casket Bearers:  Bradley Dickson, Tommy Sexton, Mike Sexton, Matt Sexton, Zach Judd, Josh Devore

Honorary:  John Shirley, Hayden Shirley, Luke Murley

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

