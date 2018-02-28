Logo


LINDA CHRISTINE PITTMAN ELDRIDGE

on 02/28/2018 |

Linda Christine Pittman Eldridge, age 65 of Mount Sherman passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. She was the daughter of the late Leonard Curtis Slater and Martha Christine SpradleyJohns and the wife of the late Willie Ross Pittman. Linda was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She attended the Steadfast Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 2nd at 1:00pm, at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Foundation Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and on Friday from 9:00am until the time of service.

She is survived by one son, Thomas (Carla) Blair of Sulphur Well. Three Daughters, Jennifer (Stuart) Chaney of Mount Sherman, Brenda Pittmanof Stuart, Florida, and Christina (Timothy) Walbert of Edmonton. Three Brothers, Eugene (Jan) Slater and Howard (Pat) Slater both from Edmonton, and Herbie (Joy) Slater of Florida. One Sister, Christine (Greg) Phillips of Jackson, Tennessee. Ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Linda was proceeded in death by her parents; One sister, Brenda Lee Pittman.

