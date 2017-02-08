Linda D. Smith, 57, of Pine Grove passed away at 4:00 PM Feb. 5, 2017 at her home.

The Warren County native was a homemaker. She was a daughter of the late James Edward Borden and Bertha Francis Hittson Campbell of Smiths Grove, who survives, and the wife of the late Daniel Allen Smith.

Also surviving are three sons, Nathen Mellencamp (Mollie) of Plum Springs, Joseph Mellencamp (Kristen) of Chalybeate and Josh Mellencamp (Judith) of Pine Grove; a daughter, Shelly Parrish (Steven) of Pine Grove; five brothers, Jim Borden (Connie) of Hornsby, TN, Phillip Borden (Penny), Dennis Borden (Kim), Roger Borden (Linda) and Larry Borden (Sandy) all of Bowling Green; two sisters, Sherlene Wilson (Steve) of Smiths Grove and Rita Simmons (Jerry) of Chattanooga; and 10 grandchildren.

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM.