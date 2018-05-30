on 05/30/2018 |

Mrs. Linda Davidson Graves, age 75, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at the Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She is survived by her children, Teresa Sneed and Tara Graves-Murphy both of Bowling Green, Kentucky, two sisters, Judy Willis of Burkesville, Kentucky and Vivian Davidson of Tucson, Arizona, 2 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and many friends.

The funeral service for Mrs. Linda Davidson Graves will be conducted on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Marrowbone Cemetery in Marrowbone, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 1, 2018 until the funeral hour on Saturday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to Gideons Bibles Local Camp.