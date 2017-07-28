Logo


LINDA FAYE DUVALL

on 07/28/2017 |

Linda Faye Duvall, age 73, of Greenville, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 in Owensboro, KY. The Edmonson County, KY native was born on July 7, 1944, to the late Charlie and Nola Meredith Duvall. Linda was a housewife and a member of Midway United Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory, two sons, Steve Hogan of Greenville, KY, and Jason Hogan (Carley) of Farmington, MO; one brother, Trent Duvall (Lita) of Louisville, KY; two sisters, Nellie Mings (Junie) of Louisville, KY, and Goldie Houchin of Brownsville, KY; one grandchild, Cash Hogan; several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Brittney. 

Funeral services for Linda Faye Duvall will be at 1 pm, Saturday, July 29, 2017 at
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel with Interment will be in Midway Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm, Saturday, July 29, 2017 at
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

 

