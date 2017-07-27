on 07/27/2017 |

Linda Faye Duvall 73 of Greenville, Ky died Tuesday, July 25, 2017 in Owensboro. The Edmonson County The Edmonson County native was born on July 7, 1944 to the late Charles and Nola Meredith Duvall. She was a housewife and a member of the Midway United Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Steve Hogan of Greenville and Jason Hogan (Carley) of Missouri; one brother, Trent Duvall (Lida)of Louisville; two sisters, Nellie Mings(Junie) of Louisville and Goldie Houchin of Brownsville; one grandchild, Cash Hogan and her beloved dog, Brittney.

Funeral services for Linda Faye Duvall will be held at 1pm Saturday,July 29, 2017 at the Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel with interment in the Midway Church Cemetery. Visitation after 11am Saturday