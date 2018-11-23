on 11/23/2018 |

Linda Faye Hilton, 67 of Glasgow passed away peacefully with family at her side on Thursday, November 22 at the Hospice House.

The Louisiana native was a daughter of the late Johnny and Eunice Sims McCauslin and is preceded in death by three brothers, William Johnny McCauslin, Donald Ray McCauslin, Arvy McCauslin. She was a housewife and owner of Creative Stitches Quilt Shop and a member of Smiths Grove Assembly of God.

Her survivors include her husband Glenn Hilton; her children, Michael Hilton (Brenda), Tina Joslin (Gary), Tracy Swager (Toby); ten grandchildren, Hanna Falk, Joshua Falk (Alainya), Charlotte Falk, Edward Falk, Karissa Goebel (Jay), Peter Falk, Mikayla Vert, Elissa Vert, Gabriella Swager, Alexys Swager; two great grandchildren; two sisters, Irene Nylon (Vern) and Diane Mobley; one brother, David McCauslin; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Smiths Grove Faith Assembly of God with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the church. Funeral arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel