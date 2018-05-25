on 05/25/2018 |

Linda Faye Priddy Wells, age 63, of Linwood, KY, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, at her home. She was a homemaker and a member of Powder Mills Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late James Robert Priddy and the late Delpha Leah Harp Priddy.

She is survived by her husband, Freddie Wells; one daughter, Melissa Diane Wells, Linwood, KY; one son, Fred Wells and wife Cindy Beth, Linwood, KY; seven grandchildren, Spencer Taylor Hawks, Olivia Delphia Hawks, Corbin Lane Wells, Kace River Meredith, Pete Jackson Wells, Matthew Hawks, Nathan Hawks; two great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; three caregivers, Mary Bundy, Angela Kitzero, Julie Jackson. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by Bro. “James” Robert Priddy Jr. and a grandchild Gage T. Kitzero.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM CT, Saturday, May 26, 2018 and from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM CT, Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM CT, Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Shelton officiating. Interment will be at Wells Family Cemetery, Linwood, KY.