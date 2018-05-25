Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LINDA FAYE PRIDDY WELLS

on 05/25/2018 |

Linda Faye Priddy Wells, age 63, of Linwood, KY, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, at her home. She was a homemaker and a member of Powder Mills Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late James Robert Priddy and the late Delpha Leah Harp Priddy.

She is survived by her husband, Freddie Wells; one daughter, Melissa Diane Wells,  Linwood, KY; one son, Fred Wells and wife Cindy Beth, Linwood, KY; seven grandchildren, Spencer Taylor Hawks, Olivia Delphia Hawks, Corbin Lane Wells, Kace River Meredith, Pete Jackson Wells, Matthew Hawks, Nathan Hawks; two great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; three caregivers, Mary Bundy, Angela Kitzero, Julie Jackson. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by Bro. “James” Robert Priddy Jr. and a grandchild Gage T. Kitzero.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM CT, Saturday, May 26, 2018 and from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM CT, Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home.  Funeral service will be 2:00 PM CT, Sunday, May 27, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Shelton officiating. Interment will be at Wells Family Cemetery, Linwood, KY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LINDA FAYE PRIDDY WELLS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

JERRY HOBARD

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
75°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 05/25 30%
High 90° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Saturday 05/26 80%
High 84° / Low 66°
Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 05/27 40%
High 86° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 25

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - June 2 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 26

YMCA and Waterdog’s Scuba and Safety Classes

May 26 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 26

Christian Mentoring Program Corn Hole Tournament

May 26 @ 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sat 26

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

May 26 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sun 27

Cave City Cemetery’s Memorial Day Ceremony

May 27 @ 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sun 27

Glasgow Faith Center Tent Revival

May 27 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

HOLIDAY WORLD AND SPLASHIN SAFARI TICKET GIVEAWAY MAY 25-MAY 31

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.