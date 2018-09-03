Logo


LINDA JO BROWN

on 03/09/2018 |

Linda Jo Brown 71 of Glasgow died Friday at the T J Samson Community Hospital.  Funeral arrangements for Linda Jo Brown are incomplete but will be announced later by the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.

