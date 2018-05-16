Logo


LINDA JOYCE CLAYWELL

on 05/16/2018

Linda Joyce Claywell, 77, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at NHC Heathcare in Glasgow.  Born in Cumberland County, she was the daughter of the late James Albert and Ennes Mae Milton Brewster.  Ms. Claywell was a former employee of Sorensen Manufacturing and a member of the Walnut Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Teresa Hurt (Jerry) of Summer Shade and Rita Adwell of Glasgow; 4 sons, Greg Claywell of Smiths Grove, Randy Claywell, Mike Claywell and Kevin Claywell (Shelley) all of Arizona; 1 brother J. A. Brewster of Texas; 1 sister Betty Hintz of Glasgow; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and her pet dog Princess.

Funeral services will be 1pm Saturday, May 19th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 4pm Friday.

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Giveaway

