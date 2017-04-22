BROWNSVILLE, Ky.- Linda Kinser Sowders, 59, of Brownsville passed away at 7:24 PM April 19, 2017 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Edmonson County native was an LPN and a member of New Home General Baptist Church. She was a daughter of Travis Kinser of Brownsville and Genevie Houchin Lewis of Brownsville, both of whom survive.
Memorial service will be at 4:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 3:00 PM Sunday.
Also surviving are her step father, Kenneth Lewis of Brownsville; three daughters, Chrissy Cagle and Dana Eastman both of Bowling Green and Andrea Eastman of Brownsville; two sisters, Marie Raymer of Brownsville and Jeanna Newton (Chris) of Mammoth Cave; a half sister, Leisa Kinser Walker (Jon) of Anderson, IN; a brother, Tim Kinser (Carla) of Brownsville; and five grandchildren, Tyler Doan, Taylor Lane, Skylar Honan, Bentley Self and Caleb Lindsey.