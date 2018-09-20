Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

LINDA LOU WALKER HARLOW

on 09/20/2018 |

Linda Lou Walker Harlow, age 70, of Horse Cave,  went to be in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.  She was a native of Green County and a member of Immanuel Ministries Church.  She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed spending time with family and friends singing Gospel music, as she had all her life and serving others.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Elizabeth Graham, and her parents, Estelle Lorene & Coy Ethard Walker.

She is survived four children, Lorraine Dolan and husband, Rich, and their children, Caleb, John Mark and Elizabeth of Rutherfordton, NC; Lynette Carey and her children, Micah and Chela Castanon of Houston, TX; Leslee Harlow and wife, Amy, and their children, Ethan and Lenna of Glasgow; and Larissa Woodie and husband, Jordan, and their children, Eleanor, Hudson and Claire of Glasgow; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Naomi Edwards; niece, Debbie Bailey and husband Eddie; and nephews, W. T. Graham and wife, Karen; Wayne Morris Edwards and wife, Helen, and Ricky Edwards and wife, Sherry.

Funeral services will be held at  2 p.m. on Friday, September 21, 2018, at Immanuel Ministries Church in Horse Cave with burial to follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Immanuel Ministries Church on Thursday, the 20th, from 3-8 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until time of service.  Arrangements under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Gideons International.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “LINDA LOU WALKER HARLOW”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

KRISTA GREER

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
86°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 09/20 0%
High 93° / Low 71°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 09/21 50%
High 88° / Low 65°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of Rain
Saturday 09/22 40%
High 75° / Low 62°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.