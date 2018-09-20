on 09/20/2018 |

Linda Lou Walker Harlow, age 70, of Horse Cave, went to be in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. She was a native of Green County and a member of Immanuel Ministries Church. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed spending time with family and friends singing Gospel music, as she had all her life and serving others.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Elizabeth Graham, and her parents, Estelle Lorene & Coy Ethard Walker.

She is survived four children, Lorraine Dolan and husband, Rich, and their children, Caleb, John Mark and Elizabeth of Rutherfordton, NC; Lynette Carey and her children, Micah and Chela Castanon of Houston, TX; Leslee Harlow and wife, Amy, and their children, Ethan and Lenna of Glasgow; and Larissa Woodie and husband, Jordan, and their children, Eleanor, Hudson and Claire of Glasgow; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Naomi Edwards; niece, Debbie Bailey and husband Eddie; and nephews, W. T. Graham and wife, Karen; Wayne Morris Edwards and wife, Helen, and Ricky Edwards and wife, Sherry.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 21, 2018, at Immanuel Ministries Church in Horse Cave with burial to follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Immanuel Ministries Church on Thursday, the 20th, from 3-8 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until time of service. Arrangements under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Gideons International.