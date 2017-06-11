Logo


LINDA LOUISE WALKER PAYNE

on 11/06/2017 |

 

Linda Louise Walker Parker, 70 of Tompkinsville passed away Friday, November 3 at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, MI.

She was born November27, 1946 in Monroe County, KY to the late Harlin B Walker, Sr and Ruby Marie Jones Walker. She was a retired Medical Tech for VA Hospital in Nashville and a member of Hickory Ridge Church of Christ. She was the widow of John Parker.

She is survived by one son: Mark Brown of Hawaii, two daughters: Mary Angela Ginger of St. Joseph, MI, Rhonda Michell Stevens of Fuquay Barina, NC, two brothers: Larry Walker and Harlan B Walker, Jr. both of Tompkinsville, two sisters: Brenda Polivick of Bardwell, KY and Lori Slaughter of Tompkinsville, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers: Randall Walker and Michael Walker.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 7 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday and after 7:30 AM on Tuesday.

Memorials are suggested to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

